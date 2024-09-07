Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

