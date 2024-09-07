Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

