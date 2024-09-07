Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,848 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

