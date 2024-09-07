Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 39,793 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,479,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

