Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,805 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

PG opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

