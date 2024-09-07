Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $0.95. Precigen shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,451,531 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Precigen by 40.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Precigen by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.