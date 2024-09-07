Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 357,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 576,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $265.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

