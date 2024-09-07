Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.98 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

