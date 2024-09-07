Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

