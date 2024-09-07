Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Pinnacle Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PCLB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

