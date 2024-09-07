Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.33. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 259,447 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.