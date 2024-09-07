Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 64,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 91,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

