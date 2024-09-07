PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Cut by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,887 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.61. 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

