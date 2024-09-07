PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 187,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 232.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 146.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

