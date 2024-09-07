Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Shares Down 5.9%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

