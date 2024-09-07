Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.25. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 47,996 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

