Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.