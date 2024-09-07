Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 4.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. 7,468,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,056,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,961 shares of company stock worth $630,025. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

