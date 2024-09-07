Patron Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,683. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

