Patron Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

GWW opened at $948.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $951.88 and a 200-day moving average of $953.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

