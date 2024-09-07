Patron Partners LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,745,563 shares of company stock worth $164,581,732. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,188,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,243. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

