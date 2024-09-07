Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 1,178.1% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,845,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,712 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Passage Bio by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 482,595 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

