Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 135,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 43,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$122,589.21. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

