Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $263,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

