Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 150 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $866.92. 748,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,817. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $903.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.13.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

