Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $262,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,664 shares of company stock worth $22,008,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

PLTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,946,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,189,438. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 252.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.