Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 21,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 37,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

