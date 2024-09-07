Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RSP traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,197,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,289. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.