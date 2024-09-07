Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $76.89. 1,971,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.