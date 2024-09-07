Osaka Protocol One Day Volume Hits $233,245.71 (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $187.41 million and $233,245.71 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000024 USD and is down -8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $302,665.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

