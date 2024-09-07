OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
