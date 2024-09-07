Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

