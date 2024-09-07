Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 235 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $895.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $827.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.