Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Onestream
Onestream Trading Down 1.8 %
Insider Activity
In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last three months.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.