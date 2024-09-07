One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.58. 280,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

