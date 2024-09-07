One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,525,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 9,692,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,125. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

