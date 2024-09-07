One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld accounts for approximately 1.4% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 227,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

