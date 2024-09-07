One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.