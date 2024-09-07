One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
