One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires 81 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

