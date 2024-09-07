One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after acquiring an additional 973,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after acquiring an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFG traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,557 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

