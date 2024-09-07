Oasys Price Hits $0.0412 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $114.60 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,778,256,627 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,777,412,441.652589 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04250879 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,388,934.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

