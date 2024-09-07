Oasis Network Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $350.09 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.00 or 0.04157613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00039490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05205948 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,777,352.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

