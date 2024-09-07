NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lifted by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $10.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,061. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

