Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Up 2.1%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

