Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading Up 2.6%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 107,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,061,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 179.95% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

