Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.76.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

