Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Mark A. Welsh III Sells 33 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $17,151.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,177.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $515.43 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $528.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.36. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,173,000 after acquiring an additional 416,768 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

