Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.36). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
