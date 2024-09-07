North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

