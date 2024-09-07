North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2,351.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.79. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

